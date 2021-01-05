Robert Rodriguez Says We Can Be Heroes Is A Huge Hit For Netflix, And Now There's Big Sequel News

We’ve only just begun to see what 2021 has to offer in terms of entertainment, especially since this coming weekend is the first non-holiday frame for films to make their debut. But the tail end of 2020 already yielded a pretty big development in terms of writer/director Robert Rodriguez’s future, as not only did Disney confirm he’ll be an executive producer on The Book of Boba Fett series, but now Netflix has retained his services for a streaming original. It’s all thanks to his latest film, We Can Be Heroes, being such a gigantic hit that the studio has already given the green light to a sequel.