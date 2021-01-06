Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Why Filming Has Temporarily Stopped

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place, as the wait for Phase Four's debut in theaters was pushed back a full year after both Black Widow and Eternals was delayed. But there are still a number of highly anticipated projects in production, including Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen recently revealed that the set has temporarily shut down across the pond.