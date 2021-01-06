Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Why Filming Has Temporarily Stopped

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place, as the wait for Phase Four's debut in theaters was pushed back a full year after both Black Widow and Eternals was delayed. But there are still a number of highly anticipated projects in production, including Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen recently revealed that the set has temporarily shut down across the pond.
Scarlet Witch is going to have a meaty role in Phase Four, with Elizabeth Olsen starring in WandaVision on Disney+ before appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Not much is known about Sam Raimi's mysterious sequel, but production was underway in the U.K. before the set was shut down. Olsen recently explained the reasoning behind this temporary delay, saying:
Since the hospitals are overwhelmed here we can’t go back to work until that calms down. So safely hanging out here, and really grateful I get to be working. Disney’s kept me busy during quarantine.
Well, there you have it. It looks like the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are back in isolation while COVID cases surge across the pond. This delay hasn't been because of infection happening on set, but because hospitals are at their capacity with the ongoing pandemic. Until then, the countless employees working on the film will have to wait before to returning to work.
Elizabeth Olsen's comments come from her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about her upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision. Eventually the conversation turned to her current MCU project, Doctor Strange's sequel. Fans are eager to see Scarlet Witch and Strange use their powers in harmony, and it's believed WandaVision will tie directly into Sam Raimi's MCU debut.
WandaVision's production was halted in the spring when sets around the world were shut down. The rest of the season was completed, but now it seems that a similar fate has hit Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Although this time Marvel Studios was likely more prepared, as film sets have found a way to work safely thanks to new protocols and tons of COVID tests.
Of course, Doctor Strange isn't the only highly anticipated Marvel movie being worked on at this moment. Because while Phase Four's start was delayed, there are clearly big plans for the franchise. Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie is also in the midst of filming, and Thor: Love and Thunder is in pre-production in Sydney. There's a ton of balls in the air, even if certain projects had to pause filming.
The title of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shows that the movie is going to be dealing with some high concepts, and there are countless theories about what the story might contain. And with OG Spider-Man director Sam Raimi behind the camera and able to use his experience in the horror genre, anticipation as at a fever pitch. We'll just have to see when filming resumes.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently set to arrive in theaters on March 25th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.