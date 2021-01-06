While Tyga And Bella Thorne Crush, How Much Does The Average Person Make On OnlyFans?

OnlyFans is different than a lot of content platforms because it gives the content creator a freedom and ability to set their own rates for varying kinds of content. While most known for NSFW content and nudes --or semi-nudes in Bella Thorne’s case -- at this point, OnlyFans also offers everything from cooking classes to fitness training and even access to cosplayers, artists and more. Obviously, we often only hear about the major successes on the platform, but luckily there is information on how much the average person makes a month. Unfortunately, the number may not be as high as you’d expect.