2021 Netflix Movie Release Dates: The Full Schedule Of New Movies Premiering This Year

February 2021 Netflix Movie Releases

John David Washington, coming off his phenomenal performance as “The Protagonist” in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, and Zendaya, who will soon reprise her role as MJ in the upcoming untitled Spider-Man movie, will be in just one of the Netflix movies coming out in February 2021 with the release of the tense drama about a filmmaker and his girlfriend titled Malcolm and Marie. And while it might be the shortest month of the year, February is loaded with potentially great movies.

February 5, 2021

Malcolm and Marie

Space Sweepers

The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

February 10, 2021

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

February 11, 2021

Red Dot

February 19, 2021

I Care a Lot

February 26, 2021

Crazy About Her

Release Date TBD

Geez and Ann

To All the boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean