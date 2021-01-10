2021 Netflix Movie Release Dates: The Full Schedule Of New Movies Premiering This Year

Leave a Comment
It is safe to say that the world got some of the best original Netflix movies in 2020. With black-and-white period dramas like David Fincher’s Mank, the critically acclaimed Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and its multiple Oscar-worthy performances from Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, and the thought-provoking and unique documentary The Social Dilemma, Netflix movies were all anyone could talk about in a year that was filled with some of the most insane and attention-grabbing news of our generation. But with 2020 firmly in our rearview mirror, the time has come to take a look at the 2021 movie premiere dates for all the original films that will be coming to Netflix in the next 12 months.
And boy, Netflix didn’t waste any time at all preparing for yet another year of highly anticipated dramas, comedies, big-budget action thrillers, and dozens upon dozens of international releases from countries like South Korea, France, and everywhere around the world. But before we get started with this breakdown of all the original Netflix movies coming out this year, please note that each of these titles will be available at 3:01 a.m. ET (12:01 a.m. PT) on the day of their respective releases.
January 2021 Netflix Movie Releases
From gut-wrenching dramas generating a great deal of Oscar buzz like Vanessa Kirby’s performance in Pieces of a Woman to another great addition to Anthony Mackie’s stellar library of sci-fi action thrillers in Outside the Wire, the Netflix movies coming out in January 2021 are a varied bunch. Below is a breakdown of each of the original movies you will be able to watch on the OG streamer in the first month of the year.
January 1, 2021
What Happened To Mr. Cha?
The Minimalists: Less Is Now
January 6, 2021
Tony Parker: The Final Shot
January 7, 2021
January 8, 2021
Stuck Apart
January 11, 2021
Crack: Cocaine, Corruption and Conspiracy
January 14, 2021
The Heartbreak Club
January 15, 2021
Double Dad
Outside The Wire
Tribhanga
January 22, 2021
The White Tiger
January 28, 2021
June and Kopi
January 29, 2021
Finding Ohana
The Dig
Below Zero
February 2021 Netflix Movie Releases
John David Washington, coming off his phenomenal performance as “The Protagonist” in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, and Zendaya, who will soon reprise her role as MJ in the upcoming untitled Spider-Man movie, will be in just one of the Netflix movies coming out in February 2021 with the release of the tense drama about a filmmaker and his girlfriend titled Malcolm and Marie. And while it might be the shortest month of the year, February is loaded with potentially great movies.
February 5, 2021
Malcolm and Marie
Space Sweepers
The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity
February 10, 2021
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
February 11, 2021
Red Dot
February 19, 2021
I Care a Lot
February 26, 2021
Crazy About Her
Release Date TBD
Geez and Ann
To All the boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean
March 2021 Netflix Movie Releases
March 2021 is still a couple of months away, but there are already a few announced Netflix movies slated to be released during the third month of the year. One of those movies is Monster, an American drama first showcased at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018 that stars Jennifer Hudson, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jennifer Ehle, Jeffrey Wright, John David Washington, and several others. And while the release date hasn't been finalized quite yet, expect more on Monster in the coming weeks.
There are other titles being released, and more to be added, so make sure to check back for all the latest information.
March 3, 2021
Moxie
March 12, 2021
Yes Day
March 15, 2021
Struggle Alley
Release Date TBD
Monster
Netflix Movies Coming In 2021 - No Date Set
And those are just the Netflix movies with specific release dates. Throughout 2021, Netflix will become the home to films like Zack Snyder’s long-awaited zombie movie Army of the Dead, the Dave Bautista-led action thriller following a group of mercenaries plotting a heist in the middle of Las Vegas as the dead return to walk the earth.
Another movie from an iconic director that will make its debut on Netflix later this year will be Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of the classic Italian fairytale Pinocchio. A project that has been in the works for years now, del Toro’s take on the timeless fable will include a killer cast made up of Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Ron Perlman, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Tim Blake Nelson, Cate Blanchett, and many others.
Spring 2021
A Week Away
Bad Trip
Concrete Cowboy
Thunder Force
Summer 2021
Army of the Dead
The Woman in the Window
Summer ’96
Mid 2021
Fear Street
Fear Street 2
Fear Street 3
The Kissing Booth 3
Late 2021
Back to the Outback
Untitled Telfaz11 film
2021
A Castle for Christmas
America: The Motion Picture
Apollo 10 1/2
Arlo the Alligator Boy
Battle: Freestyle
Blonde
Blood Red Sky
Born to be Murdered
Bruised
Caught by a Wave
Chicken Run 2
Dancing Queens
Desert Dolphin
Diana: A New Musical
Don’t Look Up
Forever Rich
King of Boys 2
Loud House
Lulli
Munich
My Father’s Dragon
My Wife and I Bought a Ranch
O2
Pinocchio
Red Notice
Ride or Die
Sweet Girl
The Divine Ponytail
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Untitled Noah Baumbach film
Untitled Nora Fingscheidt project
Untitled third The Princess Switch film
The Power of the Dog
Untitled Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film
Vinterviken 2021
We Couldn’t Become Adults
Wendell and Wild
Without a doubt, this list of original Netflix movies will for sure go through plenty of changes over the course of the next 12 months. With release dates getting fleshed out, movies getting shifted around, and new additions being made as we push through 2021, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to bookmark this list and other similar lists so you don’t miss out if Netflix decides to randomly drop a movie in the middle of the night on some random Tuesday in September. Speaking of which, go ahead and check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 Netflix TV Series Premiere Schedule, which like this guide, will be updated whenever a new title is announced.