That Time Arnold Schwarzenegger Called Son-In-Law Chris Pratt By Another Famous Chris’ Name

In his own way, Chris Pratt follows in the footsteps of Arnold Schwarzenegger. He’s one of the biggest action stars on the planet thanks to his roles as Peter Quill in the MCU and Owen Grady in the Jurassic World franchise. He’s since married the Terminator icon’s daughter and given him his first grandchild, Lyla, over the summer. As you’d imagine, the two actors know each other pretty well at this point and have bonded. But nothing, and I mean nothing, can permeate the confusion of the four Hollywood Chrises.