That Time Arnold Schwarzenegger Called Son-In-Law Chris Pratt By Another Famous Chris’ Name

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy

In his own way, Chris Pratt follows in the footsteps of Arnold Schwarzenegger. He’s one of the biggest action stars on the planet thanks to his roles as Peter Quill in the MCU and Owen Grady in the Jurassic World franchise. He’s since married the Terminator icon’s daughter and given him his first grandchild, Lyla, over the summer. As you’d imagine, the two actors know each other pretty well at this point and have bonded. But nothing, and I mean nothing, can permeate the confusion of the four Hollywood Chrises.

On New Year’s Eve, Chris Pratt held an Instagram live spectacular in the name of the charity, Feed Thy Neighbor. While raising money for people in need on social media, he virtually invited along a star-studded group of guests, including his Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Foxx and fellow MCU brothers Tom Holland and RDJ. But when he spoke to his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger here’s how Mr. Universe opened the conversation:

Hello, Chris Evans. Oh, not Chris Evans. Sorry, I'm going to screw up this thing right from the beginning Chris Pratt. I didn't look at the cue cards. Sorry about that. I should know your name. I should know your name. That's for sure. You're my favorite son-in-law.

If you watched the livestream, it’s actually quite hard to tell if Arnold Schwarzenegger made an honest mistake or was doing a bit. It certainly got Chris Pratt laughing and caught him off guard, but at this point, he must be used to it. You’d think Pratt and all the other Chrises would have a shared consciousness at this point considering how often they are referenced together. The exchange happens below a little after the halfway mark:

Arnold Schwarzenegger had a sweet chat with Chris Pratt during his “GTFO2020!” show in a rare exchange that we haven’t really seen between the in-laws. The former California governor spread a reminder about wearing masks during the pandemic, as well as delivered a positive message about the government and people in the U.S. coming together during the pandemic. Schwarzenegger also donated $10,000 to the event which garnered over $615,000 to Greater Good.

The 73-year-old also complemented Chris Pratt on his show, sharing that he thought he’d be a great talk show host if he wanted to. Pratt said it might be his “fallback,” especially since he’d be able to spend more time with his kids. Arnold Schwarzenegger also said this:

There’s so many things we have in common. I mean think about that, we both love Katherine, we’re both in acting, we both like working out and we both have no Oscar.

All those kind words, and he cannot even remember his own son-in-law’s name? The Chris bit has still been going strong as of late, with Chris Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Pom Klementieff recently trolling him about it, and DC star Chris Pine joking that he needs to either change his name or “step it up.”

Ok, but seriously, when are Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger going to star in a movie together? That’d certainly be one for the books for Lyla to look back on. Pratt will reportedly return as Star-Lord for Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth on May 6, 2022.

