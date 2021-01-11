Dune And 14 Other Book-To-Movie Adaptations Coming In 2021

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s common to hear “the book was better than the movie” when it comes to movie adaptations, but how often do you get to be active in that conversation? Reading a book before the movie can certainly lead to disappointment when our own imaginations don’t match the vision of a production, but without fail it does allow us to appreciate stories like Denis Villeneuve’s movie based on Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking sci-fi novel Dune on the screen in front of us at a deeper level. There are a ton of books being adapted to movies in 2021 – enough to serve as a reading list for movie fans from all corners of Hollywood.

There are a ton of book-to-movie adaptations coming our way this year, even exceeding this list. Those that do not have set dates yet we’ve omitted, such as YA sequels To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, After We Fell and crime action flick Tom Clancy's Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan. Here’s just about every major movie you might want to crack open a book for in 2021: