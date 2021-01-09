What’s Happened To Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis Between Thor: The Dark World And WandaVision

In Thor: The Dark World, Darcy Lewis was there mostly to help astrophysicist Jane Foster (and act as comedic relief). So it will be interesting to see what happens if she takes on a more defined role in WandaVision. Darcy was always smart but, now that she’s gained more experience, she could be a force to be reckoned with. Plus, it goes without saying that she and Jimmy Woo together will probably make for some pretty funny moments. It remains to be seen whether we’ll get to see Darcy in other MCU stories in the future -- as of right now, it doesn’t look like she’ll make an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder.