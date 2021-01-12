Exhibitors Are Spilling The Tea That No Time To Die Might Get Pushed Back Again

Of course, if No Time to Die ends up in November, it would be back in a familiar environment. Once upon a time, No Time to Die was initially supposed to come out in November 2019, and when the pandemic started forcing movie theaters to close their doors, the 25th James Bond movie shifted from its April 10, 2020 slot to November 20, 2020. Even before No Time to Die, November had already been cemented as primo James Bond territory, especially for Daniel Craig’s incarnation, with Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre having all been released in the United States during that month.