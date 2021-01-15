Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Harry Potter Fans Found Two Bridgerton Stars In The Movies, And I Can’t Get Enough

the leads of Bridgerton

It's no secret that the Harry Potter franchise is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry. J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World has generations of hardcore fans, thanks to entertaining audiences for decades through the books, film, Broadway plays and them parks. That fandom is dedicated, and so they quickly noticed when a few stars from Netflix's hit show Bridgerton previously appeared in the Potter movies.

Bridgerton is currently one of the most popular titles on Netflix, focusing on a group of British elite as they attempt to match and promptly wed. The show's stars have become household names in the process, especially leading man Regé-Jean Page aka the Duke of Hastings. And while there are already been calls for Page to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, it turns out he's already had a role in the Wizarding World. Check out the evidence below.

And just like that, it's the crossover that we didn't know we needed. Emma Watson's Hermione Granger seems like she'd be a great addition to the world of Bridgerton, although she might have a problem with the low station of women in the time of the show. And now we can imagine that thanks to the realization that heartthrob Regé-Jean Page actually had a very small role in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1.

The above image comes to us from Twitter, and is a side by side of Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings, and standing next to Hermione in the second to last Harry Potter movie. The Bridgerton star is an unnamed background character during Bill Wesley's wedding to Fleur Delacour. Unfortunately the party is ruined when Death Eaters attack, and Page can be seen alongside Watson as they get the dark news of the upcoming attack.

Of course, Regé-Jean Page isn't the only Bridgerton actor to have a role in the Wizarding World, as the fandom pointed out. Actor Freddie Stroma plays Prince Frederick in the TV series, and he notably played Gryffindor Cormac McLaggen in three Harry Potter movies. Check it out.

Turns out there is plenty of Harry Potter representation happening on the set of Bridgerton. But considering how many actors were employed on those eight blockbuster movies, it makes a great deal of sense that British talent could have worked in both universes. We'll just have to wait and see if there's any more Harry Potter talent in future seasons of the Netflix hit.

Given the iconography of Harry Potter, many of the actors will always be known by their Wizarding World counterpart. And while this might provide its set of professional challenges, the upside is moments like this; the fandom realizes you got an awesome new job and celebrates on social media. And for Regé-Jean Page in particular, he's already becoming a sensation for his Bridgerton performance.

The Harry Potter brand continues its life in theaters with the Fantastic Beasts franchise. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

10 Harry Potter Moments We Want From Hermione's Perspective
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Rupert Grint Explains How Becoming A New Dad Totally Changed His Perspective For Servant Season 2 television 24h Rupert Grint Explains How Becoming A New Dad Totally Changed His Perspective For Servant Season 2 Mike Reyes
Bridgerton's‌ ‌Rege-Jean‌ ‌Page:‌ ‌6 ‌Things‌ ‌You‌ ‌Might‌ ‌Not‌ ‌Know‌ ‌About‌ ‌Him‌ television 1d Bridgerton's‌ ‌Rege-Jean‌ ‌Page:‌ ‌6 ‌Things‌ ‌You‌ ‌Might‌ ‌Not‌ ‌Know‌ ‌About‌ ‌Him‌ Jerrica Tisdale
Bridgerton Intimacy Coordinator Reveals The Biggest Sex Scene Challenges From The Steamy Netflix Series television 2d Bridgerton Intimacy Coordinator Reveals The Biggest Sex Scene Challenges From The Steamy Netflix Series Carlie Hoke

Trending Movies

Blue Is the Warmest Color Oct 25, 2013 Blue Is the Warmest Color 7
The Boss Baby: Family Business Sep 17, 2021 The Boss Baby: Family Business Rating TBD
Inception Jul 16, 2010 Inception Rating TBD
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Black Widow May 7, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Real Housewives Of New York Suspends Production After Cast Member Tested Positive For COVID TBD Real Housewives Of New York Suspends Production After Cast Member Tested Positive For COVID Rating TBD
Eli Goree Shares ‘Surreal’ Experience Of Recording One Night In Miami ADR Days After George Floyd TBD Eli Goree Shares ‘Surreal’ Experience Of Recording One Night In Miami ADR Days After George Floyd Rating TBD
‘WandaVision’ Episode 1 | Analysis & Review Of Marvel’s New TV Series TBD ‘WandaVision’ Episode 1 | Analysis & Review Of Marvel’s New TV Series Rating TBD
Is WandaVision Meant To Be The MCU’s House Of M? Kevin Feige Explains TBD Is WandaVision Meant To Be The MCU’s House Of M? Kevin Feige Explains Rating TBD
Before His Rumored Sex Message Scandal, Did Armie Hammer Have An Affair With Lily James? TBD Before His Rumored Sex Message Scandal, Did Armie Hammer Have An Affair With Lily James? Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information