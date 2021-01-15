Harry Potter Fans Found Two Bridgerton Stars In The Movies, And I Can’t Get Enough

Leave a Comment
It's no secret that the Harry Potter franchise is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry. J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World has generations of hardcore fans, thanks to entertaining audiences for decades through the books, film, Broadway plays and them parks. That fandom is dedicated, and so they quickly noticed when a few stars from Netflix's hit show Bridgerton previously appeared in the Potter movies.
Bridgerton is currently one of the most popular titles on Netflix, focusing on a group of British elite as they attempt to match and promptly wed. The show's stars have become household names in the process, especially leading man Regé-Jean Page aka the Duke of Hastings. And while there are already been calls for Page to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, it turns out he's already had a role in the Wizarding World. Check out the evidence below.
And just like that, it's the crossover that we didn't know we needed. Emma Watson's Hermione Granger seems like she'd be a great addition to the world of Bridgerton, although she might have a problem with the low station of women in the time of the show. And now we can imagine that thanks to the realization that heartthrob Regé-Jean Page actually had a very small role in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1.
The above image comes to us from Twitter, and is a side by side of Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings, and standing next to Hermione in the second to last Harry Potter movie. The Bridgerton star is an unnamed background character during Bill Wesley's wedding to Fleur Delacour. Unfortunately the party is ruined when Death Eaters attack, and Page can be seen alongside Watson as they get the dark news of the upcoming attack.
Of course, Regé-Jean Page isn't the only Bridgerton actor to have a role in the Wizarding World, as the fandom pointed out. Actor Freddie Stroma plays Prince Frederick in the TV series, and he notably played Gryffindor Cormac McLaggen in three Harry Potter movies. Check it out.
Turns out there is plenty of Harry Potter representation happening on the set of Bridgerton. But considering how many actors were employed on those eight blockbuster movies, it makes a great deal of sense that British talent could have worked in both universes. We'll just have to wait and see if there's any more Harry Potter talent in future seasons of the Netflix hit.
Given the iconography of Harry Potter, many of the actors will always be known by their Wizarding World counterpart. And while this might provide its set of professional challenges, the upside is moments like this; the fandom realizes you got an awesome new job and celebrates on social media. And for Regé-Jean Page in particular, he's already becoming a sensation for his Bridgerton performance.
The Harry Potter brand continues its life in theaters with the Fantastic Beasts franchise. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.