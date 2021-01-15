Harry Potter Fans Found Two Bridgerton Stars In The Movies, And I Can’t Get Enough

And just like that, it's the crossover that we didn't know we needed. Emma Watson's Hermione Granger seems like she'd be a great addition to the world of Bridgerton, although she might have a problem with the low station of women in the time of the show. And now we can imagine that thanks to the realization that heartthrob Regé-Jean Page actually had a very small role in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1.