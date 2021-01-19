Star Wars Deepfake Casts Millie Bobby Brown As Princess Leia

Leave a Comment
If there's one franchise that isn't showing any signs of slowing down, it's Star Wars. Entire generations were brought up on George Lucas' beloved space opera, and the galaxy far, far away continues to be expanded through both movies and live-cation shows on Disney+. There's no telling what Lucasfilm will do in the coming years, and now a Star Wars deepfake has imagined Stranger Things standout as Princess Leia.
Millie Bobby Brown immediately became a sensation following Season 1 of Stranger Things, and she's gone on to star in a variety of exciting film projects while continuing to play Eleven. Some fans have been hoping she might join either the MCU or Star Wars franchises, and some fans have gone so far as to add her face to footage of Carrie Fisher. And the results are surprisingly effective. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? And while there's currently no plans to have a Leia series on Disney+, this deepfake might have the potential to turn some heads. And if enough fans express their approval, there's no telling what might come next.
The above video comes to us from the YouTube account called Stryder HD. The page has amassed an impressive 219k followers, and has released a number of other Star Wars deepfakes. While previous clips swap Mark Hamill and Sebastian Stan for their physical likeness, this one focuses on Princess Leia herself.
The above video features clips from all three installments of the original trilogy, starting with A New Hope and ending with Return of the Jedi. The clips definitely show how much Millie Bobby Brown looks like a young Carrie Fisher, as she looks miraculously at place upon the late actress' body. Although one strange moment happens when Leia's infamous gold bikini comes out, the rest of the clip is pretty awesome.
Carrie Fisher was best known for playing the iconic role of Leia throughout the Star Wars franchise, including the recent sequel trilogy. Unfortunately she passed away before filming on The Rise of Skywalker began, with unused footage used to pay tribute to both the character and Fisher herself. But could Leia end up getting her own series on Disney+ sometime in the future?
Kathleen Kennedy has been really focusing Lucasfilm's efforts on the small screen, especially thanks to the massive success of The Madalorian. Season 2 just wrapped up, and set up shows for both Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett. Add in the previously announced shows revolving around Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor, and there's clearly a ton of new content coming to the streaming service. We'll just have to see if a Leia show comes next.
On the big screen, the next Star Wars movie will come with Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron.