Lady Gaga Went Full Hunger Games For Inauguration Performance, And Fans Are Noticing

In the last fifteen years or so, Lady Gaga has become a household name for many Americans. The singer, songwriter and actress has had an incredible career 11 Grammy Awards, multiple chart-topping singles and spectacular performances on both television and the big screen. So it's no surprise that an entertainer of her caliber was invited to perform as Joseph R. Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, who performs under the iconic Lady Gaga stage name, has been known to push the envelope with her fashion choices. Joe Biden’s inauguration was no different, as eagle-eyed fans noticed some striking similarities between her choice of outfit and the clothing seen in Jennifer Lawrence’s The Hunger Games.