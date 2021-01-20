Lady Gaga Went Full Hunger Games For Inauguration Performance, And Fans Are Noticing

Leave a Comment
In the last fifteen years or so, Lady Gaga has become a household name for many Americans. The singer, songwriter and actress has had an incredible career 11 Grammy Awards, multiple chart-topping singles and spectacular performances on both television and the big screen. So it's no surprise that an entertainer of her caliber was invited to perform as Joseph R. Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, who performs under the iconic Lady Gaga stage name, has been known to push the envelope with her fashion choices. Joe Biden’s inauguration was no different, as eagle-eyed fans noticed some striking similarities between her choice of outfit and the clothing seen in Jennifer Lawrence’s The Hunger Games.
Lady Gaga took to the presidential podium this morning to sing the American national anthem. During the performance, fans flocked to Twitter to fire off some hilarious tweets referencing just how well her outfit resembled the Hunger Games aesthetic.
Lady Gaga’s brooch, which features a dove holding an olive branch, is meant to represent peace, as the artist noted:
However, fans noticed its striking similarity to Catniss Everdeen’s mockingjay symbol from the popular franchise. The official Hunger Games Twitter account even jumped in on the fun:
Others mentioned that the entire scene was reminiscent of the announcement ceremony that kicks off in the Capitol of The Hunger Games world (the resemblance is uncanny!), where representatives from the 12 Districts are introduced before fighting to death.
One fan even saw some striking similarities between the all-white outfit she wore around the Capitol yesterday and Hunger Games fashion:
Fortunately, the United States hasn't quite fallen into the dystopian world of The Hunger Games, and there are no tributes needed today. The films, based on the young-adult novels by Suzanne Collins, starred Jennifer Lawrence and performed extremely well at the box office. The five films follow Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen as she volunteers to participate in the brutally violent Hunger Games.
The final film in the franchise, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2, was released in 2015, and just last year, Suzanne Collins released a prequel novel that follows antagonist Coriolanus Snow in his younger years. Lionsgate also announced its interest in bringing the prequel, The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes, to the big screen.
Unfortunately, there isn’t a confirmed release date for The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes's film adaptation, so fans of the series will be in for a wait. It’s also unlikely that Jennifer Lawrence will be returning to reprise her role, as the prequel is set 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games. Despite the wait, it’s evident that fans of the franchise are still eager to get their eyes on the next installment.
Lady Gaga fans won’t have to wait much longer though, as the talented actress will appear in Ridley Scott’s upcoming Gucci, which is set to release on November 24. As for the rest of this year's film slate, be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 Movie Release Schedule for the latest on everything coming to the big (and small) screen.