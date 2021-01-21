Arnold Schwarzenegger Gave The Perfect Response After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Yeah… it’s that good every time. Terminator aside, it's great to see the actor get the much-talked-about vaccine in his arm, and that may sway others unsure or scared of doing so considering it just took less than 30 seconds for the actor to be given the vaccine once he went through the line at Dodger Stadium. Once the 65+ group have been given their vaccines, the state of California and the U.S. overall hopes that it will be able to roll out a wider net and begin a way forward from the pandemic that started shutting down businesses, including movie theaters and setting back major film productions in March 2020.