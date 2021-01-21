Arnold Schwarzenegger Gave The Perfect Response After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Leave a Comment
Terminator legend and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has spent most of this past year year focused on spreading the word about the global community adhering to safety guidelines in response to the tragic COVID-19 pandemic. The actor has posted frequent updates urging his fans to wear masks, even selling his own with “We’ll Be Back” on the front, as well as supporting charities dedicated to helping those most deeply affected by the coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, Arnold Schwarzenegger has officially become one of the first California 65-and-older residents to receive his first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor shared his trip to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles where the vaccine was administered to him while he was in his car. Check out his perfect response to the occasion:
Just a pesky poke later, the 73-year-old has become an early part of the California’s vaccine rollout, which recently started becoming open to residents over 65 years of age and older, if they can nab an appointment. After getting the shot, Schwarzenegger said this:
I just got my vaccine and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone. Come with me if you want to live.
It’s not the typical Terminator line we’re used to hearing Arnold say on the regular, but it’s absolutely the best way for him to recycle it to encourage others to join him in slowing the surge of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The quote was first said by Kyle Reese to Sarah Connor when Schwarzenegger’s T-800 was violently after her in a club at the start of the franchise, and has been used in many other contexts since then.
Arnold Schwarzenegger took back the line from Kyle Reese for the equally beloved (if not more so) Terminator 2: Judgement Day, where T-800 switches roles from trying to kill Sarah Connor to joining her side against the more terrifying T-1000, played by Robert Patrick. Check out the famed sequence:
Yeah… it’s that good every time. Terminator aside, it's great to see the actor get the much-talked-about vaccine in his arm, and that may sway others unsure or scared of doing so considering it just took less than 30 seconds for the actor to be given the vaccine once he went through the line at Dodger Stadium. Once the 65+ group have been given their vaccines, the state of California and the U.S. overall hopes that it will be able to roll out a wider net and begin a way forward from the pandemic that started shutting down businesses, including movie theaters and setting back major film productions in March 2020.
Arnold Schwarzenegger started 2021 at a beautiful landscape with an adorable pup and his cigar. The actor and bodybuilder also recently welcomed his first grandchild, who is the daughter of Chris Pratt and his daughter Katherine, and he's recovering well from a recent heart surgery. He does seem to know what he’s talking about… living-wise.