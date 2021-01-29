Dakota Johnson: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Fifty Shades Of Grey Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When it comes to certain actors, sometimes you think of the roles that made them famous. For Harrison Ford, instantly Han Solo comes to mind. For Daniel Radcliffe, I think of Harry Potter and the crazy saga that he starred in. When it comes to Dakota Johnson, though, I always think of Fifty Shades of Grey. And, while it was never my particular favorite film, I always could admire Johnson for her acting skills, and for other roles she has had in the past.

Just because she is known for the popular explicit series, though, doesn’t mean that she hasn’t done some other awesome films. From comedies like 21 Jump Street to horrors like Wounds, Johnson has some serious range and it’s a shame that people don’t talk about it more. But that’s why this list exists, for us to talk about the best performances of Dakota Johnson, and where to watch them.