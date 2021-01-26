JLO Recreated Her 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' Look 20 Years Later And It's Like No Time Has Passed

Leave a Comment
Jennifer Lopez has had a long and wildly successful career, both as an actress and recording artist. She's been on a serious roll over the past few years, thanks to her acclaimed role in Hustlers and very public performances at both the Super Bowl and Inauguration. Lopez also recently recreated her iconic "Love Don't Cost a Thing" music video, and it's like no time as passed at all. At least for her.
As a pop star Jennifer Lopez put out a few new singles recently, including "Pa Ti" opposite Maluma. She's also been taking to social media to inspire video challenges, most of which include viral choreography. The 51 year-old icon most recently called on her fans for the #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge, recreating her iconic 2001 video in the process. Check it out below, and be reminded how Lopez simply doesn't age like the rest of us.
What a legend. Jennifer Lopez might have already performed at the Inauguration, but the hustle just won't stop. This time she's celebrating the 20th anniversary for her "Love Don't Cost a Thing" music video. And while nothing is permanent in this life, Lopez looking amazing seems to be the exception.
The above video comes to us from the personal Instagram of Jennifer Lopez herself. She posted the clip to her whopping 140 million followers, while also issuing the challenge on other social media outlets like Twitter. In the clip she strips off jewelry and an expensive jacket, just as she did those years ago on the video's set. It was an iconic video, so seeing it recreated it sure to be exciting for Lopez' generations of fans.
The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" music video accompanied Jennifer Lopez's second studio album J.Lo. At the time she was notably dating Diddy, and there were a ton of rumors that the lyrics were about the rapper. As a reminder, you can check out that OG video below,
As far as the #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge, it unfortunately doesn't look like Jennifer Lopez's recreation inspired many of her fans to participate. In fact, the clip seems to have backfired, as there are plenty of memes and responses that poke fun at the idea of stripping off one's clothes and jewels in the middle of the winter. Regardless, Lopez's success clearly isn't going anywhere, as she continues to make headlines and book major gigs.
Jennifer Lopez has a number of film projects currently in the works, following Oscar snubbed performance in Hustlers. She's both starring and producing in Marry Me opposite Owen Wilson, and will also be having that same duel role in future movies The Godmother and Shotgun Wedding. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.