Tom Holland Teases A Spider-Man 3 Experience That Fans Need To 'Buckle Up' For

There has been an overwhelming amount of rumors and gossip swirling around the Spider-Man 3 production in both Atlanta and New York City. Will it involve the Multiverse? What role does Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) play in the sequel? Is Spidey’s secret identity out there in the world? And is there any truth to the rumors that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in a crossover of Spider-Man universes?
Tom Holland didn’t directly answer those questions in this latest Instagram post. But he did tease something from the Spider-Man 3 set that he is calling “one of the highlights of my career.” Then he had a special guest in the photo. Here it is. We’ll discuss it on the other side:
Tom Holland is getting his fans fired up for something that he was able to do on the set of Spider-Man 3, but stops short of revealing any real details. So, let’s put our speculation caps on and discuss what might be going on here. The man on his shoulders in the photo is actor Harry Holland, Tom’s brother. There were set photos that made their way online recently that showed Harry wearing wires and a harness, prompting Spidey fans to assume that the Holland brother would be part of a stunt in the movie.
But is that enough for fans to “buckle up” and prepare for that? We can see why Tom Holland might love that, but Harry also had roles in The Impossible and Spider-Man: Far From Home, so having Harry in a scene with Tom isn’t quite as groundbreaking as one would assume.
Tom Holland goes on to talk about “for those of you that were there,” suggesting (to me) that he means co-stars in the untitled Spider-Man movie who witnessed something amazing. Especially because the post was liked by co-stars Zendaya and Tony Revolori, the MCU’s Flash Thompson, suggesting that they also witnessed whatever it was that Holland was freaking out over.
Does this mean that Tom Holland got to film a scene with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or both?
There’s a lot of hopeful speculation that the current MCU show WandaVision is going to tear a hole in the fabric of reality and lead to windows into alternate worlds where existing Marvel characters from other franchises can show up in the Marvel Studios world. Spider-Man fans immediately go to the possibility of more appearances by the two men who played Peter Parker on screen in live-action before. So is this what Holland is referring to?
There’s reason to believe we will get crossover from existing Spider-Man franchises. The sequel, from all that we can tell (though the studio has yet to officially confirm), has cast Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx as Doctor Octopus and Electro, respectively, even though those were characters they brought to life for directors Sam Raimi and Marc Webb in previous Spider-Man universes. Did Tom Holland do a scene with them? Is it teasing a full-blown Into the Spider-Verse live-action team up down the road?
For now, Spider-Man 3 is aiming for a December 17, 2021 release date. Bookmark our guide to Upcoming Marvel Movies to stay up to date with all of the latest release news regarding projects in the MCU.