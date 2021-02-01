Tom Holland Teases A Spider-Man 3 Experience That Fans Need To 'Buckle Up' For

Tom Holland is getting his fans fired up for something that he was able to do on the set of Spider-Man 3, but stops short of revealing any real details. So, let’s put our speculation caps on and discuss what might be going on here. The man on his shoulders in the photo is actor Harry Holland, Tom’s brother. There were set photos that made their way online recently that showed Harry wearing wires and a harness, prompting Spidey fans to assume that the Holland brother would be part of a stunt in the movie.