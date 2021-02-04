5 Marvel Characters Joe Manganiello Would Be Perfect To Play

Werewolf By Night

Come to think of it, Joe Manganiello's experience playing a half-man, half-animal hybrid on True Blood would be even more helpful to put him in the mindset of a hunter as skilled as Kraven. Not to mention, it would also be helpful to put him in the mindset of half-man, half-animal hybrid from the Marvel Comics universe. That being said, I think I have suggestion for that is that would be more than perfect.

Transylvania-born Jack Russell is one of Marvel's most popular horror-based anti-heroes to come out of the 1970s and is commonly referred to as Werwolf By Night for his hereditary lycanthropic physiology. I understand that it may sound a little too on the money to cast Joe Manganiello as another character of the same species as his role on the hit HBO vampire drama, but this actually might be the perfect time it to happen since, believe, it or not, Moon Knight was originally conceived as Russell's enemy. That being said, how bad do you want to see him duke it out with Oscar Isaac on his upcoming Disney+ series based on the twisted superhero now?