James Corden Just Got Nominated For Netflix's The Prom, And That's A Hollywood Problem

Historically a number of straight identifying actors have received acclaim for playing gay roles. Tom Hanks won his first Oscar for Philadelphia, while Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger's careers were given a massive boom from Brokeback Mountain. But in the past few years there's been an ongoing conversation about the importance of representation and inclusion. In this case, seeing James Corden put on a fake lisp and attempt to be more feminine when playing a gay men felt like it lacked the nuance of other perfomances. It felt icky. And those icky feelings are somewhat exacerbated by Corden's performance being given one of the biggest honors in the film industry. It looks like Hollywood still has much more to learn.