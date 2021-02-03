Why Nicole Kidman's Lucille Ball Biopic Won't Have As Much I Love Lucy As You'd Think

It seems that Aaron Sorkin is on a bit of a roll - the director has had great success with the recent release of The Trial of the Chicago 7, and he's now working on a biopic of Lucille Ball that's titled Being The Ricardos. The biopic is set to star Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, so the all-star cast is already a promising leg up for the film. When thinking of Lucille Ball, most would naturally make the I Love Lucy connection and leave it at that. This seems not to be the case, as Sorkin has said there won't be much I Love Lucy in the biopic at all.