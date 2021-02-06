Don't Expect Daniel Craig, Or Any Other 007 Actor, To Show Up In The James Bond Video Game

If you’ve found yourself frustrated about not knowing who the next 007 will be in the post-No Time To Die era, then you’re probably going to see yourself wound a little tighter without the knowledge as to who will be Project 007’s leading man. Though if it helps any, there’s a good chance that the look of this digital 007 won’t be that of a singular actor, which only leaves the question of who will lend their pipes to the phrases and dialogue that make James Bond an intriguing hero to follow. So try not to get to shaken, or stirred, as all will be revealed in time.