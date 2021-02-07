Thor 4 Is Already Filming Without WandaVision's Kat Dennings, But She Reveals There's More In The MCU For Her To Come

When we first met Dr. Darcy Lewis in Thor, she was a political science student turned intern. She’s certainly had a wild ride since, both on-screen and off. While she didn’t appear in Thor: Ragnarok, she had a good reason: she was off getting her doctorate and becoming an expert in the field of astrophysics. Now, MCU fans are getting plenty of time with Darcy on WandaVision, as she works with Monica Rambeau and Jimmy Woo to uncover the mysteries surrounding the sitcom. Her moments on the series have become fan favorites, which of course has led fans to wonder when we’ll get to see her again.