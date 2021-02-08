M. Night Shyamalan's Old Dropped Its First Trailer, And It's Already Got Us Asking Questions

Which brings yet another question into frame, as Universal was very keen on putting the words “only in theaters” into that ad for Old. With a planned debut for “this summer,” and the studio engaging in a hybrid model that sees movies head to PVOD rental as early as 17 days after release, could this be one of the first movies to break the $50 million threshold that will see that window expand? Looking at how films like The Visit, Split, and Glass have crushed it at the box office, and with the potential for movie theaters to be open to greater capacity by time the summer rolls around, that just might be what happens.