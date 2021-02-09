Kevin Hart's Having The Best Time Teasing Michael B. Jordan About His Sexy Alexa Ad

But wait, there’s more! In another video, we see that Kevin Hart actually taped a picture of Michael B. Jordan on the portion of the punching bag that he was pummeling. So clearly Hart’s not handling the loss of the Alexa role as well as he initially let on. I’d feel sorry for him… if this wasn’t just Hart just having some good-natured fun with Jordan. Though now I’m curious about if there ever as been a situation where these two have been up for the same role.