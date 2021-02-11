Spider-Man 3 May Be Adding Yet Another Classic Villain, But Is It Officially Too Much?

After Marvel and Sony patched things up in 2019 following a brief split over their Spider-Man arrangement, Tom Holland was announced to star in both Spider-Man 3 and a separate Marvel Studios movie. However, what if the two companies have secretly reached a new pact that also gives us Spider-Man 4, which will serve as the action-packed finale to this Peter Parker’s story. That’s what I’m hoping for, although with Holland hyping up Spider-Man 3 the way he did, perhaps it’s not to be. Either way, with Green Goblin now possibly in the mix with Electro and Doctor Octopus, along with potentially more villains appearing and Peter’s awkward situation following Spider-Man: Far From Home being exploring, I can only hope that the story is able to chug along at a reasonable pace and doesn’t feel overstuffed.