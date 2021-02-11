After Tom Holland Went Viral For Pantless Interviews, The Russo Brothers Have Joined In

As increased people embrace conducting business pantless, the Russo Brothers are just the latest public figures to embrace the no-pants lifestyle. They along with Tom Holland gave the public as well as fans a peek behind the curtain of how Hollywood is moving forward despite the ongoing pandemic. The photo also proved how close the directing duo with the Marvel star, given their recent collaboration. But when it comes to embracing the no-pants lifestyle, it allowed for a certain amount of comfortability. Unfortunately, as people become more comfortable being pantless, everyone will eventually have to go back to the office or talk show set and embrace clothing once more. All this pantless talk has been great promotion for the Russos and Holland’s latest film Cherry. The film will arrive in theaters on Feb. 26 before coming to AppleTV+ on Mar. 12.