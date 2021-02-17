All Of Steve McQueen's Small Axe Movies, Ranked, Including Education

Mangrove is told in three different acts: the first is meeting the characters, the second is seeing how the London police led by PC Pulley (Sam Spruell) continue to harass these people and the Mangrove, and the final act is the courtroom drama of the Mangrove Nine against the London police, and the justice system in general. Mangrove has the longest runtime of Steve McQueen’s Small Axe movies, which allows it to really flush out these characters, set up the conflict of the Mangrove vs the London justice system, and allow an array of strong performances. Shaun Parkes is especially strong as Frank, a man who just wants to run his restaurant but becomes a leader in this movement for true justice and fairness. Of all the five Small Axe films, Mangrove feels the most well-rounded. It has strong performances, a story that keeps you engaged all the way through, and true-life events that enrage but also inspire.

