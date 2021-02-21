Those Who Wish Me Dead: 7 Things We Know About The New Movie From Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan

With all the talk surrounding Taylor Sheridan’s hit Paramount series Yellowstone, its spinoff, and other television projects in the works, now is the perfect time to talk about the former Sons Of Anarchy star and Academy Award nominee’s upcoming film, Those Who Wish Me Dead. Featuring a plot that sounds like The Client meets The Revenant, and a cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Tyler Perry, and Nicholas Hoult, to name only a few, the soon-to-be-released survival thriller sounds like it will be up there with Sheridan’s previous film and television series.

But, as we approach the release date for Those Who Wish Me Dead, it seems like it’s one of the many movies to slip between the cracks in the early goings of 2021, which is a shame considering everyone involved with the project. So, to help people better understand the movie, what it’s about, and when we’ll get to see it, here are seven things we know about Those Who Wish Me Dead.