In Love Halle Berry Posts Topless Video For Valentine's Day

Halle Berry has been very happy in her relationship with new man Van Hunt. The two have been living a seemingly pants-free lifestyle together over the past few months and Berry kept up the tradition on Valentine’s Day. She even went a step further, showing how positively she and her guy like to spend the day by taking in some sunshine topless.

A new video posted online by Halle Berry shows herself and her man in their skivvies taking in a little bit of the outdoors on the very romantic holiday. It’s pretty “cheeky” if I do say so myself, but give it a look and decide:

The post was seemingly sponsored by a brand called Me Undies, but it certainly got us paying attention to what Halle Berry and Van Hunt were up to on the holiday. In a separate post, Jones also shared a similar image with the caption, “smilin' cheek to cheek.” Pretty solid effort, y’all.

Topless post or no topless post, Halle Berry has been wide open about her love for her new man. A separate Instagram post from Halle Berry spoke out with a message of hope on a holiday that often inspires mixed feelings and emotions, depending on whether people are in a relationship or still working to keep that romance alive. Berry herself has been in plenty of tumultuous relationships and she noted it took her until 54 to get this comfortable as part of a romantic duo.

To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right...I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing! No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ....your person...even if it takes you until you’re 54!

Halle Berry has been thrice married prior to beginning a relationship with Van Hunt. She’s had several other high-profile relationships as well, none of which worked out. She once had a high-profile custody disagreement with ex Gabriel Aubry after wanting to move to France with director Olivier Martinez, whom she was dating at the time. The two men were even involved in a domestic violence incident over this disagreement. Berry later split from Martinez, as well.

This prompted some to go online and troll Halle Berry at the start of the year, noting she “can’t keep a man” and other related sentiments. Berry took it in stride though and shared her own take on the matter, noting, “Who says I want to keep the wrong man?” And also relating, “I'm all about living your best life. If you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”

Though it’s worth noting she’s taken a break from dating in the past, right now it seems that Halle Berry is very much happy -- and very much pantsless -- right where she’s at.

