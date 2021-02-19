Ryan Reynolds' New Netflix Movie Is A Fun 13 Going On 30 Reunion

While we probably won’t get an epic musical number to the tune of Michael Jackson’s "Thriller" like we did in 13 Going on 30, The Adam Project still looks like it’ll be a fun little reunion for Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. Actually, we wouldn’t put it past Ryan Reynolds to sneak little song and dance as another homage to Ruffalo and Garners’ first project together. The Adam Project is still in production and has plenty of time to put some 13 Going on 30 Easter eggs before its Netflix premiere.