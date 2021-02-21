New Gal Sharna Burgess Opens Up About Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green Co-Parenting After Split

Leave a Comment
The Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green relationship saga has had plenty of developments. But after three kids and two different divorce filings, the two seemed to have found their stride – apart. In fact, Green’s new gal, Sharna Burgess, shed some positive light on the pair's co-parenting skills.
Brian Austin Green's new girlfriend Sharna Burgess opened up on Australia's The Morning Show. The professional ballroom dancer had nothing but nice things to say about how Green and Megan Fox co-parent their three children Journey River, Bodhi ransom and Noah Shannon. Burgess said:
He's a wonderful dad, and he and his wife, uh, ex-wife, have raised three beautiful children. And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they've done such an amazing job.
Dancing with the Stars’ Sharna Burgess may have had a slight slip up by initially referring to Megan Fox as Brian Austin Green's wife instead of ex-wife. But she can hardly be penalized for it, given that the pair only just recently filed for divorce. The Blast reported both Fox and Green filed for divorce a day before Thanksgiving.
The announcement of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's divorce was widely speculated to be a result of her burgeoning relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Last year, Fox and Kelly attended the 2020 American Music Awards, only three days before the official split.
However, Brian Austin Green also appeared to be pursuing other relationships at the same time as Megan Fox. Green and Sharna Burgess made their relationship “Instagram official” on January 11 when Burgess posted a photo of the two kissing in Hawaii. A source told People at the time that that they had been seeing each other for weeks.
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess took the time on Valentine's Day to post a 12-minute long Instagram live session together. They joked around and engaged with fans. Green mentioned in the post that the kids were with the two on the celebratory day of love and had even spent four days all together at Big Bear previously. Green said,
Everyone knows this has been kind of a weird year for me, so what an amazing Valentine's Day this has been…Sharna is a really amazing, considerate, loving, kind person...Sharna's been amazing in my life. She's been so invaluable in that way. What a great way to start 2021, to find an amazing person in going to it with a positive feeling and outlook.
It is an impressive feat for a couple to make things amicable after a divorce. But given that Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's co-parenting allows for new partners to be in their children's lives, they must be doing something right.