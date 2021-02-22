James Gunn Has An A+ Response To Viral Video Of Little Kid Kicking Thanos While He's Down

Even the other performers in this little show can't help but react to the kids going a little wild on Thanos. One hopes that costume head is well padded and that whoever is inside that suit ended up ok. He takes a pretty serious kick to the head. Those outfits probably aren't designed to take that level of punishment. I suppose it shows just how seriously some kids can take their superhero movies. Thanos is about as terrible as they come, even if he thinks he did the right thing. He did obliterate half of all life in the universe. That's certainly an act that justifies a kick to the skull. At least it would if it were, you know, real.