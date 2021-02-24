8 Best Battles Between Marvel Heroes (Yes, That Includes Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool)

Tony vs. Captain America + Bucky (Captain America: Civil War)

As if there were any doubt this would be on the list, Tony and Captain America's final showdown in Captain America: Civil War was a major turning point in the MCU that set the stage for the thrilling final acts of The Infinity Saga. It's a fight that had been building between the two since Phase 1, and it all came to a head as Cap went to bat for Bucky. The epic-ness of this fight cannot be understated, though I would argue that on paper, Cap and Bucky shouldn't have struggled to take down Tony as much as they did. Still, what happened happened, and it set a course of events that you have to wonder what would've happened had everyone been on speaking terms when Thanos first attacked.