Days After Megan Fox Denies She Made A Mask Comment Online, She’s Seen Without A Mask

On Friday Transformers actress Megan Fox went viral online for a photoshopped Instagram post spreading anti-mask rhetoric over social media, despite Fox never actually posting the note herself on any of her platforms. The falsified comments had the 34-year-old saying that she was going to “trust the universe” instead of following health guidelines and masking up to do one’s part during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Megan Fox responded to the rumors on Friday night on her Instagram story, explaining that she had never made a statement about masks. Just a few days later, the Jennifer’s Body actress was spotted running errands in Calabasas, California without a mask in sight. Daily Mail shared photos of the actress walking outside from her car into a building with a full face of makeup.
To be clear, Megan Fox did not appear to be around anyone else in her photos and therefore was likely not endangering anyone at the brief time she was captured in an outdoor setting. But after such a public situation on Friday, one would imagine she’d double down on the masks to make her stance clear. Check out Fox’s full comments from Friday evening:
I’ve never made any statements regarding wearing masks. Scary that you can go viral and possibly be socially crucified for something you haven’t done. The internet is so FUN.
In her response it's notable Megan Fox did not go outright and give her stance on masks, except to say she had not made those specific anti-mask comments she was being blamed for. More likely than not, this is a coincidence working outside Fox’s favor, but it doesn’t exactly help in completely diffusing the Friday viral moment.
The false anti-mask statements that started this conversation seemed to be photoshopped over a 2014 post by Megan Fox that had the actress speaking out against bullying. The captions in both Instagram posts associated with Fox are the same, as you can see with these side-by-side photos:
Megan Fox has been in the public eye as of late for her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, which has been public since summer 2020 following her split from Brian Austin Green. Fox was previously married to Green for a decade and has three children with him. The couple filed for divorce this past November and her ex has since also moved on with Dancing With the Stars’ dancer Sharna Burgess.
Megan Fox is not the first actor to be caught maskless, Bruce Willis got thrown in hot water in January for being pictured in a Los Angeles Rite-Aid without his mask up. The actor later apologized, calling for everyone to be safe and “continue to mask up.” We’ll keep you posted if Megan Fox responds to her recent outing.