Why We Haven’t Seen Harry Potter’s Emma Watson Act In Anything Recently

Being a big shot Hollywood actor is one of those seemingly unattainable dreams that a lot of people have. It happens for children and adults alike, whether it’s an ambition or just a deep seeded fantasy. It’s somewhat rare that the dream becomes a reality, but for Emma Watson stardom happened early on with her iconic role as Hermione in the Harry Potter franchise. But surprisingly Watson has somewhat faded into the background in the time following Little Women. She hasn’t been on the big screen for a little while and won’t be for the foreseeable future, as she has not started up any new projects. She’s young, has a strong resume and name in Hollywood, so why haven’t we seen her act in anything recently?