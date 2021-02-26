The Mortal Kombat Trailer Has Shattered A Huge Record

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While Mortal Kombat had been a mainstay in the video game world since the franchise launched in 1992, it has been over two decades since this world of martial arts insanity was revisited within the realm of cinema. That will change in a few months with the release of the Mortal Kombat reboot, and last week finally saw the first trailer for the movie being released, which, any fan would have hoped, was all kinds of gory. Well, the numbers have been tallied, and it turns out that our extensive look at Mortal Kombat footage shattered a huge record.