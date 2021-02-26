The Mortal Kombat Trailer Has Shattered A Huge Record

Leave a Comment
While Mortal Kombat had been a mainstay in the video game world since the franchise launched in 1992, it has been over two decades since this world of martial arts insanity was revisited within the realm of cinema. That will change in a few months with the release of the Mortal Kombat reboot, and last week finally saw the first trailer for the movie being released, which, any fan would have hoped, was all kinds of gory. Well, the numbers have been tallied, and it turns out that our extensive look at Mortal Kombat footage shattered a huge record.
Having collected over $116 million views within its first week, the red-band Mortal Kombat trailer has become the most viewed red-band trailer of all time, per Deadline. The preview surpassed the four-day marks of Logan and Deadpool 2, two of the final entries from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise. Furthermore, the Mortal Kombat trailer trended in 52 markets on YouTube and 28 markets on Twitter.
So clearly the Mortal Kombat trailer made quite the impression over its first seven days of availability, whether it was for fans who’ve been waiting for another Mortal Kombat movie for a long time, or for casual moviegoers curious about what this video game adaptation has to offer. Obviously a trailer being watched so many times doesn’t automatically mean the final product will be exceptional, but at the very least, it indicates that Mortal Kombat piquing a lot of people’s interest, which might translate to plenty of eyes being fixed on the movie when it plays in theaters and on HBO Max (which you can sign up for now).
On the off chance you’re reading this and haven’t watched the Mortal Kombat trailer yet, you’re welcome to do so now.
Although the 1995 Mortal Kombat has become a cult classic, neither it nor its 1997 sequel were met with a lot of positive critical reception at the time of their respective releases. Whether the new Mortal Kombat has better luck remains to be seen, but it’s certainly not lacking for action, the key ingredient of any kind of Mortal Kombat story. The filmmakers even made sure that fatalities were integral to the movie.
Mortal Kombat’s main cast includes Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Joe Taslim as bi-Han/Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion and Lewis Tan as Cole Young. Simon McQuoid directed the movie, and Greg Russo and David Callaham wrote the screenplay.
Mortal Kombat opens on both big and small screens on April 16.