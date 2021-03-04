Upcoming Bobby Cannavale Movies And TV Shows: Jolt, Sing 2 And More

Bobby Cannavale is one those actors that you don’t really remember being in your favorite movie or TV show, but upon further inspection, you realize he’s been all over the place since making his big-screen debut 25 years ago. Over the years, Cannavale has shown up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as multiple HBO series including Sex and the City, Oz, Boardwalk Empire, and Vinyl. Hell, he’s even completed the Law & Order hat trick. And with more projects like Sing 2, Blonde, and others coming out in the next couple of years, Cannavale will be just as busy for the foreseeable future.

With his most recent film project, Tom & Jerry already in theaters and on HBO Max, Bobby Cannavale is going to be someone we see and hear a lot about as the year continues. Below is a breakdown of each of his upcoming film and television roles, even if it still remains to be seen if he’ll return for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.