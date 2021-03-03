One Thing Uncharted’s Tom Holland Hilariously Picked Up From Mark Wahlberg That Affected His Spider-Man 3 Performance

Tom Holland’s previously jam packed filming schedule is winding down quickly, as all his big projects seem to be finished filming. We are just beginning to see his labors of love, though, as Cherry is the only one currently released. We’ll get more Tom Holland on the big screen with Chaos Walking this weekend and Spider-Man: No Way Home later this year. Moviegoers will see the result of Holland’s team up with Mark Wahlberg in Uncharted at the beginning of next year. Unfortunately though, there will be no evidence of the Boston accent Holland picked up in any of the projects. What a shame.