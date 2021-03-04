Chris Evans Shares Throwback Captain America Footage, And His Unimpressed Friends Steal The Show

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a sensation in the entertainment world, with massive hits coming in the form of both movies and shows on Disney+. Chris Evans put a ton of heart and sweat into his tenure as Captain America, including plenty of thrilling stunts. Evans recently shared a funny set video of himself mid-stunt, featuring his friend looked on unimpressed.
Chris Evans is known for being active on social media, and this latest post is A+. Because while he's known for being an onscreen badass as Captain America, he's still just a regular person like the rest of us. And a new set video shows the reality behind comic book movies, check it out below.
Now that's one way to stay humble. Because despite Chris Evans making history with a career-changing role in Captain America: The First Avenger, his assistants/friends were sure to take the piss out of the situation.
The above video comes to us from the personal Twitter of Chris Evans. As Marvel fans embark on Phase Four without Evans' signature Avenger, the set video from Captain America: The First Avenger is a delightful throwback. And it's made all the more special as we get a glimpse into the 39 year-old actor's life.
Marvel fans can re-watch Chris Evans' tenure in the MCU on Disney+.
In the end, the above stunt was just the tip of the iceberg for Chris Evans. He would go on to reprise his role in two sequels, as well as four Avengers films. Captain America did everything imaginable, from holding back a helicopter to wielding Mjolnir. Perhaps he needed to be humbled early on to achieve it all.
Captain America was given his happy ending in Avengers: Endgame, going back in time and growing old with Peggy. But that doesn't mean that it's last we've seen from Chris Evans in his signature role. He's currently set to voice Cap in the animated What If...? series on Disney+.
While Steve Roger's story was wrapped up with a neat bow, fans are still holding out hope that Chris Evans might once again take up the shield as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There were recently rumors that Evans was already in talks for a reprisal. Since his contract is up, he could negotiate for a serious payday from the studio. Only time will tell if these reports have any validity.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th, while the franchise also continues to grow on Disney+. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.