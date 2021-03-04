Chris Evans Shares Throwback Captain America Footage, And His Unimpressed Friends Steal The Show

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a sensation in the entertainment world, with massive hits coming in the form of both movies and shows on Disney+. Chris Evans put a ton of heart and sweat into his tenure as Captain America, including plenty of thrilling stunts. Evans recently shared a funny set video of himself mid-stunt, featuring his friend looked on unimpressed.