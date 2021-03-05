New Mission: Impossible 7 Photo Reveals The Return Of Another Character Joining Tom Cruise

When we last left Henry Czerny’s Eugene Kittridge in the Mission: Impossible franchise, he and Ethan Hunt had made up after a little game of cat and mouse. Of course, the stakes of that game was the entire roster of IMF cover operatives, so when Kittridge made moves like legally harassing Ethan’s mother and uncle, it was all in the name of the mission. And now, after hearing of Mr. Czerny’s return to the fold in Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 so long ago, it’s time to finally get our first look at his resurgence.