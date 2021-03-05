Tom Holland And Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Cast Want To See Black Widow Just As Much As Us

Tom Holland’s response may have come off a little aggressive. But he isn’t the only Marvel fan wanting to see Black Widow. The fans have waited over a year to see one of the most anticipated films from 2020; the hype surrounding finally getting Natasha Romanoff's backstory has fans anxious to see it. Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are notorious for keeping their projects under wraps until it’s time to release them. But Marvel may be in the right on this one as Holland has accidentally revealed some MCU plot lines in the past.