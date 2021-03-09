DC's New Gods: What's Going On With The Ava DuVernay Movie

However, that excitement would evolve into impatience, and later into uncertainty over whether or not this highly-anticipated project was still worthy of our anticipation or, more accurately, if it was even happening anymore. Well, admittedly, there is only so much we can confidently say about the current status of The New Gods, but perhaps we can use what we know to help reach a quantifiable answer to the question of what really is going with this flick. The following is a comprehensive breakdown of the most significant updates in the development of his long-awaited DC movie, starting at the very beginning.