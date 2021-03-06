Sounds Like Coming 2 America’s Eddie Murphy Already Has An Idea For A Third Film

Treading on such sacred ground as Coming to America can be tricky, so the announcement of a sequel was met with both excitement and trepidation. But Coming 2 America was released with much fanfare with some already asking about a follow-up. Well apparently, fans aren’t the only ones, as Eddie Murphy already has an idea for a third film.
Coming 2 America took a long time to make it from an idea to the big screen, so one has to wonder how long it would take for a third film to see the light of day. Well, on a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Eddie Murphy revealed that he has an idea for another movie. But like the second film, it would be some time before it's released -- but not for the reason you might think:
There’s an idea for a Coming to America 3 that I have, but it doesn’t happen for 16 years. I have to be 75 to do it, and not make me up like 75 but really be 75.
Given that Coming 2 America was over three decades in the making, it's not surprising that Eddie Murphy revealed a somewhat lengthy timeline for the next film. So if Murphy wants to wait until he’s 75 for another sequel, then fans will just have to wait a few more years. There's no telling where a storyline would go with this new film though, with the new characters and relationships established, there’s an infinite amount of possibilities for another film.
Eddie Murphy understands just how Coming to America is to the public, as the actor-comedian has been speaking on the original film's legacy as of late. To this day, there are still plenty of scenes fans can quote from memory. The film also means something to some of the new stars, including Tracy Morgan who holds a very personal connection to the 1988 film.
Coming 2 America has received a mixed reception from critics, with many critics saying it doesn't quite live up to its predecessor. One point of contention from both critics and fans, though, has been the film’s PG-13 rating. But recently, Coming 2 America’s director explained why he and Eddie Murphy were satisfied with that rating. But all in all, fans still seem to be having plenty of fun with its release, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts and favorite scenes.
While everyone waits on news of Coming 2 America’s streaming performance, Eddie Murphy seems geared up for another turn at King Akeem. But the third Coming to America is just one of many projects the Oscar nominee has teased in recent years. Catch Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler and the all-star cast in Coming 2 America, which is streaming on Prime Video.