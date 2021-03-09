Star Wars' Mark Hamill Comments On A New Hope's Infamous Lightsaber Meme Picture

In addition to vocally reprising Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale (with his younger likeness being digitally imposed on a body double), Mark Hamill also played the elder Luke in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy. While it’s certainly possible that more opportunities might present themselves in the future for Hamill to reprise Luke in some form or fashion, the actor seems to have made peace with his time as Luke being, for the most part, over. At least we can take comfort knowing he’s down to occasionally chat in good fun about Star Wars on social media, as opposed to pulling a Harrison Ford on us.