Adam Driver and Lady Gaga Look Fly In Picture From New Gucci Movie

Ridley Scott first attempted to get a movie about the Gucci family dynasty off the ground in 2006, and a decade and a half later, the project is finally filming. Among the actors making up the main cast are Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, the former of whom has already worked with Scott on The Last Duel, and the latter of whom made her last film appearance in 2018’s A Star is Born. Now we have our first official look at these two on the set of House of Gucci, and they’re looking pretty fly, as the kids say… they do still say that, right?