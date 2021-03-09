Adam Driver and Lady Gaga Look Fly In Picture From New Gucci Movie

Ridley Scott first attempted to get a movie about the Gucci family dynasty off the ground in 2006, and a decade and a half later, the project is finally filming. Among the actors making up the main cast are Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, the former of whom has already worked with Scott on The Last Duel, and the latter of whom made her last film appearance in 2018’s A Star is Born. Now we have our first official look at these two on the set of House of Gucci, and they’re looking pretty fly, as the kids say… they do still say that, right?
When you’re making a movie about the Gucci family, it stands to reason that the actors playing the family members and those in their inner circle will look fashionable. Well, Adam Driver and Lady Gaga are certainly rocking some impressive threads in the picture the latter shared on social media. Take a look:
Yep, these two are definitely well-dressed, and Adam Driver in particular is giving off some major ‘Chris Evans in Knives Out’ vibes with that sweater. Hopefully those clothes are also keeping them warm enough while they shoot in the wintery weather. House of Gucci kicked off filming late last month, and while it’s unclear when principal photography will wrap up, it’d be nice if we got some looks at Driver and Gaga’s costars in their fine clothes before the cameras stop rolling.
In case you’re not familiar with House of Gucci, the movie is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, and follows the events surrounding Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) ordering the assassination of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), who was once the head of the Gucci fashion house. Gucci was gunned down by a hitman in 1995, and following her arrest in early 1997, Reggiani was convicted the following year of arranging his killing. She was originally sentenced to 29 years in prison, but was released in 2016 due to good behavior.
In the early years of developing what’s now called House of Gucci, Ridley Scott was lining up actors like Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio to lead the flick, and then there were the years where directors like Jordan Scott and Wong Kar-Wai took over the project. But by 2019, Scott returned to House of Gucci and Roberto Bentivegna was tapped to write the script. By April 2020, MGM acquired the rights to House of Gucci. Adam Driver and Lady Gaga’s cast-mates on the movie include Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons, Reeve Carney and Camille Cottin.
As things stand now, House of Gucci is slated to arrive in theaters on November 24, just one month after The Last Duel hits the big screen. You can keep track of any scheduling changes with either movie by keeping our 2021 release schedule bookmarked.