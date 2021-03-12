Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Have Reportedly Broken Up Despite Engagement

After four years as a couple and a two-year engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly decided to break off their relationship and call it quits. J-Lo and the 51-year-old retired Major League Baseball player had previously postponed their wedding day two times prior to Friday’s news of the couple going their separate ways.
Lopez and Rodriguez were last seen together in a loving embrace in the Dominican Republic on Instagram just last month, but A-Rod has since returned to Miami to get ready for baseball season whilst J-Lo remains in the Caribbean filming her movie Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel. PageSix first reported the breakup and ET apparently confirmed via sources close to the couple.
More to come...