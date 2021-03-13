Turns Out Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Haven't Called Off Their Engagement After All

At this point, it goes without saying that 2020 and 2021 have been the years of massive celebrity breakups, from Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and Clare Crawley and Dale Moss. Just the other day, it was reported that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had become the latest celebrities to split up, with sources saying the relationship had “run its course.” But now, it appears that the two are not only still together but are also working to make some improvements in their relationship.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez released a joint statement in which the two say they are “working through some things.” Per TODAY, the two recently experienced a rocky time in their relationship . Here’s what their sources say:
They never officially broke up and had talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch yesterday that made them think, 'What should we do?' Yesterday they wondered, 'Do we move forward?' They are sticking together they are working through things.
According to the trade, one of the big difficulties Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are facing is the distance from each other. This has been particularly difficult due to the times we’re living in:
She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID but they are staying together… It’s important to them that they continue to be together.
At this time, Jennifer Lopez is in the Dominican Republic working on her latest film, Shotgun Wedding. Meanwhile, Alex Rodriguez is in Miami as baseball season approaches. Before the two went their separate ways for their work, they had been quarantining together with each other’s children in tow. The social media posts both stars have posted over the last year show that the group has formed a blended unit not unlike The Brady Bunch.
With the rumors surrounding at the end of this past week, it’s understandable that both stars would want to set the record straight on the status of their relationship. Many fans will likely be relieved to learn that their romance didn’t fall victim to 2021 like others have.
The two stars originally began dating in 2017, with the two quickly becoming one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. The two eventually became engaged in 2019 but have since postponed their wedding a few times.
While things have been mostly smooth between the two, their relationship hasn’t been without a bit of controversy. Rumors recently surfaced that Alex Rodriguez was cheating on Jennifer Lopez with Southern Charm star Madison Lecroy. A source close to the former professional baseball player has since shut down the rumor.
You have to admire that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were willing to be honest about the true state of their relationship, including the fact that they’ve experienced some problems. Hopefully, in time the two will be able to work things out and have all the privacy they need while doing so.