Turns Out Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Haven't Called Off Their Engagement After All

At this point, it goes without saying that 2020 and 2021 have been the years of massive celebrity breakups, from Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and Clare Crawley and Dale Moss. Just the other day, it was reported that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had become the latest celebrities to split up, with sources saying the relationship had “run its course.” But now, it appears that the two are not only still together but are also working to make some improvements in their relationship.