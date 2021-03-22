Upcoming Adam Driver Movies: What's Ahead For The Star Wars Actor

The 37-year-old two-time Academy Award nominee and former Marine Core officer has already proven that he can pretty much nail any kind of role you throw at him and in just about any style of genre you could think of. He made us laugh in Steven Soderbergh’s country-fried heist comedy Logan Lucky and on the acclaimed HBO hit Girls as a series regular. He also thrilled us as a Jewish undercover cop helping his Black partner (John David Washington) infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in Spike Lee’s true crime drama BlacKkKlansman and we have already established how he became an icon of science fiction cinema in the last decade.

Adam Driver will once again tackle each of those same genres and more in a few new movie releases in 2021 and beyond. The following is a breakdown of the six forthcoming titles starring the versatile A-lister to look forward to, starting with one long-awaited period epic.