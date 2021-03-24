New Godzilla Vs. Kong Trailer Shows Off That Highly Anticipated Third Titan

The following contains SPOILERS for Godzilla vs. Kong.
While fans are getting quite excited for the upcoming big screen battle between Godzilla and Kong, there have been hints for a while now that the title characters wouldn't be the only massive creatures in the new movie. Godzilla: King of the Monsters gave us four big beasts to beat the hell out of each other, after all, and so it was expected that we might see more classic Godzilla creatures in the new movie. Recent reveals on the merchandise side had all but confirmed that one popular kaiju would be appearing in the new film, and now, a new trailer released in China has given us our first real, though far from clear, look at MechaGodzilla.
A brief glimpse at...something, in the first Godzilla vs. Kong trailer got people talking as the creature that was seen certainly could have been MechaGodzilla, and that seemed to be confirmed when a toy release for the character was unveiled as part of the Godzilla vs. Kong merchandise line. Finally, director Adam Wingard confirmed that the toy release was legit. However, we still haven't seen what MechaGodzilla will look like in the movie itself, and while this new trailer, released on China's Twitter-like social media platform Weibo doesn't give away everything, it is our best look so far. Check it out.
In the final moments of the new trailer we get a look at MechaGodzilla, or at least parts of him. Clearly the movie still wants to save the final big reveal for the movie itself. Although, it seems likely that this wasn't simply part of the trailer because the rumors were going around and the merchandise leak had happened, so more than likely this was the plan, to reveal MechaGodzilla early.
The reveal doesn't necessarily tell us great deal about how MechaGodzilla will fit into the film. Although it would seem to indicate he won't be a creature from space, which has been his origin before. Instead, he's likely a creation of humanity, perhaps a defensive measure created in case Godzilla decides to go off the reservation and start destroying things, which appears to be exactly what has happened.
The implication is that Godzilla is the one responsible for the destruction, and that humanity brings in Kong, and possibly also MechaGodzilla for defense, but Godzilla has been the hero in these movies up to this point, so it's likely the true villain lies elsewhere.
Godzilla vs. Kong is set to open at the end of this month in theaters while also being released on HBO Max.