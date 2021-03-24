New Godzilla Vs. Kong Trailer Shows Off That Highly Anticipated Third Titan

The following contains SPOILERS for Godzilla vs. Kong.

While fans are getting quite excited for the upcoming big screen battle between Godzilla and Kong, there have been hints for a while now that the title characters wouldn't be the only massive creatures in the new movie. Godzilla: King of the Monsters gave us four big beasts to beat the hell out of each other, after all, and so it was expected that we might see more classic Godzilla creatures in the new movie. Recent reveals on the merchandise side had all but confirmed that one popular kaiju would be appearing in the new film, and now, a new trailer released in China has given us our first real, though far from clear, look at MechaGodzilla.