How To Watch Wolfwalkers Streaming

Today, you rarely see animated movies like Wolfwalkers with such a unique hand-drawn aesthetic as directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart have made a point to use in their films. The Apple TV+ original about a wolf hunter’s daughter meeting a girl who becomes a wolf by night is up for Best Animated Feature in the 2021 Oscar nominations and is the latest movie inspired by Irish folklore from Cartoon Saloon to do so. If that sounds like the fantasy story you have been waiting to see, you may want to make sure you can catch Wolfwalkers streaming before this year’s Academy Awards ceremony air on Sunday, April 25.
That is where we come in. The following is a quick and convenient guide detailing how and where to watch this dazzling new classic of animated cinema in time for Oscar night, as well as a few other helpful tips and bits of trivia somewhat related to film. We will start off with the most important question.
Where Is Wolfwalkers Available Streaming?
Since it launched in November 2019, Apple TV+ is becoming a go-to streaming service for some of the most buzzed about, highly-acclaimed, and award-winning movies and TV shows as of late. Outside its more adult-oriented programming, such as the Russo Brothers’ Tom Holland-led crime thriller Cherry, Wolfwalkers is the platform’s most recent family-friendly addition and its first original feature-length movie in that category as well. The animated fantasy, set in the mid-17th Century, premiered on Apple TV+ (which costs customers $4.99 per month after a week-long trial period) on Friday, November 13, 2020. Stream Wolfwalkers on Apple TV+.
Will Wolfwalkers Be On Netflix?
It is very unlikely that Wolfwalkers will ever be available anywhere other than Apple TV+. The streamers World War II epic Greyhound starring Tom Hanks still has not even been released on Blu-ray or DVD since it came out last summer. That is a pretty good sign that you will never see Oscar-nominated movie (or probably any other Apple TV+ original) on Netflix. And it's unclear right now if Apple TV+ has plans to make their originals available to purchase or rent on the platform, or release them on DVD/Blu-ray.
However, you can still find some related content on the platform, such as its animated original TV show Puffin Rock, created by Wolfwalkers producer and voice actress Nora Twomey - whose next directorial effort, My Father’s Dragon, is on the 2021 Netflix movie release dates schedule. Honor Kneafsey, who voices main character Robyn Goodfellowe, is also well-known for her role as Princess Emily in the Netflix original romantic holiday comedy A Christmas Prince and its two sequels.
If You Have Seen Wolfwalkers…
If you are like me, after watching an animated movie, you like to look up the cast to see who provided the voices of your favorite characters and, perhaps, see if you guessed any of their names right. Well, we can fill you in who’s voicing who in Wolfwalkers in our breakdown of almost the entire main cast, including The Lord of the Rings star Sean Bean, newcomer Eva Whittaker, and even a few animators from Cartoon Saloon.
Wolfwalkers is, supposedly, the final installment of an unofficial trilogy of movies by Cartoon Saloon based on Irish folk tales. Perhaps this could be the one that finally earns them the gold on Oscar night. Of course, they are going against two Pixar movies, but stranger things have happened.