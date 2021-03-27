How To Watch Wolfwalkers Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Today, you rarely see animated movies like Wolfwalkers with such a unique hand-drawn aesthetic as directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart have made a point to use in their films. The Apple TV+ original about a wolf hunter’s daughter meeting a girl who becomes a wolf by night is up for Best Animated Feature in the 2021 Oscar nominations and is the latest movie inspired by Irish folklore from Cartoon Saloon to do so. If that sounds like the fantasy story you have been waiting to see, you may want to make sure you can catch Wolfwalkers streaming before this year’s Academy Awards ceremony air on Sunday, April 25.

That is where we come in. The following is a quick and convenient guide detailing how and where to watch this dazzling new classic of animated cinema in time for Oscar night, as well as a few other helpful tips and bits of trivia somewhat related to film. We will start off with the most important question.