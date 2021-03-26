Mortal Kombat Shares First Glimpse At Yet Another Fighter

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Video game movies may have a checkered past historically, but the sub-genre seems to finally be making major steps forward. Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog were both well received, and all eyes are on the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie. Directed by Simon McQuoid, the R-rated flick will adapt a number of iconic fighters from the long-running game franchise. And we just got our first look at an unexpected choice: Nitara.