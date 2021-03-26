Mortal Kombat Shares First Glimpse At Yet Another Fighter

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Video game movies may have a checkered past historically, but the sub-genre seems to finally be making major steps forward. Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog were both well received, and all eyes are on the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie. Directed by Simon McQuoid, the R-rated flick will adapt a number of iconic fighters from the long-running game franchise. And we just got our first look at an unexpected choice: Nitara.
Mortal Kombat was made by fans of the game, but the choice in characters is fascinating. While plenty of icons like Sub-Zero and Sonya Blade will be adapted, OG Johnny Cage is noticeably absent. What's more, some lesser known characters are joining the fight, including the evil vampire Nitara. Check out a glimpse at the character below.
Buckle up, because at least one of the fighters in Mortal Kombat will have the ability to fly. Nitara isn't a household name like Scorpion, but she's got a unique build that is sure to keep the action of the upcoming movie interesting.
This image of Nitara comes to us from the Twitter of Mortal Kombat writer Greg Russo. Everyone involved in the mysterious video game adaptation seems thoroughly excited about its release, and all the gory action that'll follow. Nitara is sure to do some serious damage to whatever mysterious opponent she's facing off against, but there's no telling if she'll make it out alive.
In this new Mortal Kombat still, the evil vampire Nitara is shown with a massive wingspan. It's unclear who she's meeting to battle, but she's seemingly watching from afar before engaging. Her tiny opponent looks like they might be armored, so perhaps it's someone like Sub-Zero or Scorpion.
Nitara's inclusion in Mortal Kombat's cast is definitely unexpected, but as mentioned, it's not the only choice that has caught fans off guard. For instance, Mileena will play a role, but Kitana is noticeably absent from the cast list. Since Mileena is usually a clone of the Edenian princess, it's unclear if her backstory will be altered in the movie.
With this quick glimpse at another fighter, there are even more questions about what Mortal Kombat might include. The movie's timeline was recently clarified ahead of its release, revealing the movie is in present day but featuring a few brief flashbacks. Fans can't wait to see fatalities happen in live-action, and characters dying may be the reason why some unexpected choices were made for the line-up.
Nitara made her debut in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, and has popped up a few times since then. She's far from the most popular character in the long-running fighting game, but she is unique among the massive cast of characters. In the Mortal Kombat movie she'll be played by actress Elissa Cadwell. Hopefully more footage arrives ahead of its release featuring the winged fighter.
