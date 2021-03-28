Tom Holland Reveals How His Brother Landed His Role In Spider-Man: No Way Home

What’s cooler than being Spider-Man’s real-life brother? Being Spider-Man’s real-life brother and landing a part in Spider-Man: No Way Home! That tops the charts of the coolest things to happen to a “regular” person ever, and it is the actual reality of Tom Holland’s brother. Now, the actor has revealed just how his brother, Harry Holland, landed a role in the upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man film.
Tom Holland occasionally brings up his sibling in an interview, whether it be to talk about their creative endeavors or to make a joke. While chatting with Collider about his latest film Cherry, he spoke on the fact that his sibling will be making an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. One might automatically assume that Holland was the one who went to director Jon Watts to get his brother a role in the newest Spider-Man film. However, it turns out the situation played out in a different way:
That was an idea we had, we were having a barbecue at my house within the first few weeks of shooting. Mr. Watts was there and Harry kind of put it on him and said, 'Listen, Jon, I've been here since the beginning, when are you going to put me in this film?’. And Jon had the perfect idea, that was making him a bank robber and then I have to catch him, which is a lot of fun.
Okay, so it goes without saying that being Spider-Man’s brother would come with some perks, but I don’t think anyone expected that having casual backyard barbecues with famous directors would be one. That’s pretty a pretty awesome bonus and, once you add in the film cameo, the cool factor is almost too much to handle.
It makes a lot of sense that Tom Holland would have family members make it into one of his films eventually, because the actor is famously very close to his family. He's shared a lot of his greatest career experiences with members of his family, as his brother was even present when Holland found out he landed the role of Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War.
While it’s pretty cool to know Tom Holland’s brother is making an appearance in the next Spider-Man film, he is nowhere near the first family member to make it into an MCU film. In fact, it feels like pretty much the whole Russo family is in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. But could any other Holland family members make it into the Spidey threequel? We'll just have to wait and see!
Marvel Studios' and Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021. Until then, check out the new Marvel series releasing to Disney+, including new episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the complete WandaVision series.